NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Salim Valji of TSN: Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson has a year left on his contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent. One of GM Craig Conroy‘s biggest priorities will be to sign Andersson to a contract extension after July 1st.

Will the 28-year-old defenseman want to remain with the Flames long-term? Conroy will need to sell Andersson on their future as they look to move into a new building for the 2027-28 season.

Adam Proteau of The Hockey News: The Toronto Maple Leafs will be looking to add ahead of the trade deadline. If they do bring in players, they’ll need to move out some salary and create a roster spot for those players. Five players who could be traded by the Maple Leafs to help create the cap space and roster slot.

Pontus Holmberg – Center – Pending RFA that hasn’t produced much offense this year despite being given more opportunity.

David Kampf – Center – Two more years at $2.4 million. It may take a sweetener to move the defensive specialists’ contract.

Ryan Reaves – Right Wing – Only averaging just over 8 minutes a game. 37-years-old and one more year on his contract at $1.35 million.

Nick Robertson – Right Wing – The Maple Leafs most valuable trade chip. A pending RFA at a $875,000 cap hit.

Conor Timmins – Defense – 26-year-old carries a $1.1 million as a third-pairing defenseman. An RFA after the season and if they’re going to let him walk after the season, could move him for a pick and/or extra cap space.

