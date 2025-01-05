NHL Rumors: Three Scenarios for the Vancouver Canucks, Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines on the Vancouver Canucks and the three possible outcomes for Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller. Would the Toronto Maple Leafs or New York Rangers be landing spots for Miller?

Ron Mclean: “The Department of 32 thought safety had imposed a one-week suspension on you talking J.T. Miller, Elias Patterson, and then Iain McIntyre goes on a deep dive with Patrick Alvin and ta-da.

Friedman: “Yeah. It was an unbelievable story. A great piece of work by Iaian. A great interview with the Canucks General Manager, and it’s got a lot of us looking around and trying to see exactly what is going on here.

Now, the Canucks are quiet this weekend. They, I guess they feel, and probably rightly so, that the interview did enough. There’s nothing else they need to say. So in calling around, this is what I can tell. It’s that the Canucks are definitely, definitely looking at the market for both players, and you should be prepared for all outcomes.

There’s really three of them. Neither gets dealt, one of them gets dealt, or both get dealt. That’s on the table. And I don’t want to predict the likelihood of any particular scenario, but I think all three of those outcomes are possible.

Other things I can tell just from making the calls. I think if the Canucks do make a trade, they’re going to need a center in return. I know the Canucks fans right now are concerned about the defense with Hughes and Hronekk injured, but I believe the team has prioritized center in a return more than the blue line, because obviously they’d be trading a center if one or both was to go. So as part of the package, and I would assume it would be a package back for either of those two players, a center would be the priority as part of it.

And Ron one of the thing, there have been some reports that maybe someone in Vancouver has asked for a trade. I can find no proof of that at this point in time.

Mclean: “On 32 thoughts, in all seriousness. Nick Kypreos, you said, suggested J.T. Miller to Toronto, and you figured, no, go?

Friedman: “No. I think if he agrees to go anywhere, it’s probably going to be in the States, I would say.

Mclean: “And New York. All kinds of rumors about either K’Andre Miller or Mika Zibanejad. Did you pursue that?

Friedman: “I did. I don’t know about the Miller, to be honest, but I don’t believe, like I just think that if Vancouver wanted to do that, they could have done it already. And don’t forget Zibanejad has a no-move clause as well.

