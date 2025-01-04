NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

J.T. Miller speculation could increase soon

Nick Kypreos of the Toronto Star: The Vancouver Canucks may be getting tired of this Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller feud and determining they can’t co-exist on the team any more. It’s likely that we’ll start hearing the J.T. Miller speculation.

Do the Toronto Maple Leafs consider LTIRing Auston Matthews?

Nick Kypreos of the Toronto Star: The health of Auston Matthews for the remainder of the season will play a big impact on how things roll out for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

If he’s back playing soon, do the Maple Leafs allow him to play in the Four Nations Face-Off? If his injury issues linger, the Leafs will also have some decisions to make at the trade deadline.

NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and the Vancouver Canucks

They could decide it’s best to place him on the LTIR and allow him to get fully healthy for the playoffs, see the Lightning/Nikita Kucherov and Golden Knights/Mark Stone. The Leafs could then use the cap space to go get another top center.

Center trade options for the Leafs

Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun: It’s not a surprise that teams would be interested in New York Islanders center Brock Nelson, and the Toronto Maple Leafs should be one of those teams. He’s what the Leafs need, a second or third-line center.

Nelson on the trade speculation earlier this week: “It’s not something I think about. I don’t put much stock into any of that stuff.”

Acquiring Nelson won’t be cheap as there aren’t many players like him that will be available at the trade deadline.

Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello would say anything about his plans for Nelson.

A league GM who isn’t looking for a center guessed it would cost a first-round and another asset. So for the Leafs, may a first and Nick Robertson or Dennis Hildeby.

NHL Rumors: The Toronto Maple Leafs are Looking for a Center with Term

Other players who could be available at the deadline include Yanni Gourde (Kraken), Brandon Tanev (Kraken), Ryan Strome (Anaheim), Alex Wennberg (Sharks), Scott Laughton (Flyers) and Morgan Frost (Flyers).

Coach Craig Berube would love someone like Gourde centering their third line. Laughton has another year left on a reasonable contract.